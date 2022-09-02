Home States Odisha

Dead leaders’s name in new BMJD list draws flak

The party’s blunder drew criticism from the opposition with State general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Babita Patra coming down on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for approving the list.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A blooper by the ruling BJD in the reconstitution of its women’s wing in Ganjam district has drawn flak from several quarters. When the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das read out the names of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) executive body members for the district, it included Meenakshi Mishra, who is no more. 

Meenakshi had set herself on fire on February 12, 2020, in front of the office of Berhampur SP to protest the arrest of her son by police. She had alleged that her son was implicated in a false case by the police and arrested. 

Meanwhile, the BMJD termed the mistake as unintentional. President of BMJD’s Ganjam zone Mamata Bisoi said Meenakshi’s name was included in the list of executive members by mistake. “I have already informed senior leaders of the matter,” she said. 

The party’s blunder drew criticism from the opposition with State general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Babita Patra coming down on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for approving the list. “The list was approved by the Chief Minister. This proves how ignorant he is of his own party members,” she said, adding the ruling party’s stress on women empowerment is just an eyewash. 
 

