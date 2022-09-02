Ganjam Collector asked to submit ATR on encroachment to NGT

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Collector of Ganjam to submit an action taken report to evict encroachers from land near a pond in Berhampur. The Collector has been directed to submit the report within three weeks.

The tribunal’s judicial member B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, while hearing arguments of advocate Biranchi Narayan Mohapatra also issued notices to the State’s Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Revenue department, member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) in this regard.

Applicants Sirin Tamanna, Madhusmita Yadav and Kishore Behera had filed a petition through Mohapatra before the tribunal in which they had stated that three-acre of Baula bandh, water body and its embankment at Kalapuri Mouza in Berhampur tehsil has been illegally encroached upon by various persons. The next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed on September 26.



