Home States Odisha

Ganjam Collector asked to submit ATR on encroachment to NGT

A petition through Mohapatra before the tribunal stated that three-acre of Baula bandh, water body and its embankment at Kalapuri Mouza has been illegally encroached upon by various persons. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Collector of Ganjam to submit an action taken report to evict encroachers from land near a pond in Berhampur. The Collector has been directed to submit the report within three weeks. 

The tribunal’s judicial member B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, while hearing arguments of advocate Biranchi Narayan Mohapatra also issued notices to the State’s Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Revenue department, member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) in this regard. 

Applicants Sirin Tamanna, Madhusmita Yadav and Kishore Behera had filed a petition through Mohapatra before the tribunal in which they had stated that three-acre of Baula bandh, water body and its embankment at Kalapuri Mouza in Berhampur tehsil has been illegally encroached upon by various persons. The next date of hearing in the matter has been fixed on September 26. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Ganjam Submit Report Encroachment Action Taken Report
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp