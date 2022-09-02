Home States Odisha

Inmates’ death: Panicked students of Ashram school in Podia leave hostel 

In a state of panic after the outbreak of the unknown disease, all the 182 inmates of the institution’s hostel have left for their homes. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  With the illness that led to the death of two students of an ashram school in Podia block of Malkangiri district still a mystery, student boarders have vacated the hostel of the residential institution. In a state of panic after the outbreak of the unknown disease, all the 182 inmates of the institution’s hostel have left for their homes. 

Health officials are suspecting the unhygienic conditions at the hostel and the consumption of rice infected with fungus to be the reason behind the deaths.  A team of doctors comprising medicine, microbiology and paediatric specialists along with a food safety officer visited the hostel of Kolaganda Ashram School on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of the disease that reportedly claimed the lives of Pradeep Musaki of Class VII and Santu Kurami of Class VIII.  

Following the visit, Dr Budhikeswar Majhi of Podia community health centre (CHC) who had attended to Pradeep and Santu said the inmates, the team felt, resided in unhygienic conditions and the rice served to them was infected with fungus. 

Dr Majhi told TNIE that both Pradeep and Santu were admitted to the hospital last week. They were administered medicines and their blood samples were sent for tests. 

The team also visited Santu’s native Pujariguda village in Semilibanchha gram panchayat of Podia block. He fell ill again after reaching home from the hospital. But his parents, the team learnt,  took him to a quack. The boy passed away on August 29. 

Meanwhile, all the 10 students who were admitted to Podia CHC after complaining of similar symptoms were discharged on Thursday. Dr Majhi said he has advised the teachers to remain in contact with the parents of the ailing students.

“Once the students go to their villages, their parents may not go the hospital if their wards develop any symptoms,” he said. 

CDMO Praful Kumar Nanda said samples including water and food from the hostel have been sent to a laboratory for tests and it will take at least 7-8 days to get the report after which the cause of the deaths can be ascertained. He said it could be a case of food poisoning as all the inmates have tested negative for Japanese encephalitis, Covid-19, malaria and dengue. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Podia block Malkangiri Kolaganda Ashram School Dr Budhikeswar Majhi
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp