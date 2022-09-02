Naveen releases Rs 869 crore KALIA aid to farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 869 crore to 41.85 lakh farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihoods and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on the occasion of Nuakhai.Small and marginal farmers received Rs 2,000 each as an incentive for agriculture under the KALIA scheme on Thursday. The government transferred the sums to the farmers’ accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. Stating that he is always with the farmers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured them that they will be provided compensation for crop damage in the recent floods as early as possible.