Home States Odisha

Odisha to have governance atlas of gram panchayats

The PHDMA teams will be mobile in the field for the next one year to see, listen and understand what is working, what needs to be worked on and what the people want.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A staff of PHDMA speaking to women in a village | Express

A staff of PHDMA speaking to women in a village | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will soon have a governance atlas of gram panchayats providing a detailed analysis of the progress of implementation of different schemes which will help the administration track growth of individuals, households and communities.

The project will be launched by the Poverty and Human Development Monitoring Agency (PHDMA), the apex monitoring and evaluation body of the State government. All the 6,794-gram panchayats will be covered by October 2, 2023. In the first phase, the initiative will bring out a governance atlas of 4,056 panchayats by March 5, 2023.

Under the project, teams will visit each panchayat and involve themselves through continuous monitoring, which is the ‘the Mycelium Way’ and prepare reports on what works for the people of Odisha, what should be worked on and what their aspirations. The Mycelium Way refers to the wisdom of the people shared with PHDMA through immersing with them and listening to them.

The PHDMA teams will be mobile in the field for the next one year to see, listen and understand what is working, what needs to be worked on and what the people want. The project will not only nudge the institutional mechanism to address the existing issues but also keep track of progress happening on the ground and ensure capturing of positive deviance.

The governance atlas is a systematic tracking of access, availability and utility of priority schemes, projects, programmes and benefits at household, individual, cohort, sectoral and institutional levels. It will also capture people’s aspirations in all gram panchayats to put in place a robust redressal mechanism. It will also be shared with stakeholders for resolution and necessary policy actions and inputs.  

Member secretary of PHDMA Roopa Roshan Sahoo said that the project is a way to participate in processes of poverty eradication towards human development through listening. Deep listening will not be about hearing words but embracing, accepting and resolving, she said and added that the compilations of governance realities through narratives, immersive observations and pictures on the ground will be the governance atlas of the State. ​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gram panchayats PHDMA governance atlas Mycelium Way
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp