‘POCSO judgements should be reviewed’: OSCPCR chairperson

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as awareness on POCSO Act has increased and people have started reporting cases of child sexual abuse in the State, the cases and judgements need to be reviewed to find out gaps and challenges in addressing the issue, said Chairperson of OSCPCR Sadhyabati Pradhan.

Addressing a State consultation on convergence and coordination amongst stakeholders for ending child sexual abuse and exploitation, organised by city-based organisation PECUC recently, she said convergence at all levels is the need of the hour to prevent child sexual abuse. Chairperson of National Action & Coordination Group For Ending Violence Against Children Ranjan Kumar Mohanty said violence against children is increasing and sexual abuse is the second highest crime against children as per NCRB report.

