Astha hosts seminar on workplace happiness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A national seminar on ‘Workplace Happiness Optimisation (WHO) - A New Thrust for Sustainability’ to deliberate on ways to stay happy in the challenging times was organised by ASTHA School of Management recently.

Director (HR) of Nalco Radhashyam Mahapatro, the chief guest, shared his views on happiness optimisation strategies for workplaces. HR head of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Sunila Das and former CHRO of Tata Steel Parthasarathi Mishra also spoke on the issue with insightful examples.

A book of the seminar comprising 30 research articles was released by institute Secretary Bankim Mohanty. Seminar chairperson Prof Sharmila Subramanian, Director of Statutory Compliance and Communication Prof Ashok Kumar Panda also spoke.

