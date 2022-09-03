Home States Odisha

Jajpur: Seven held for uprooting ATM, looting Rs 5.67 lakh

The stolen ATM was recovered from a water pit of a laterite stone quarry in Barachana.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Seven persons of an inter-state gang of robbers, on Friday, were nabbed by Jajpur police from Mayurbhanj for their alleged involvement in decamping with an automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India from Neulpur bazar within Dharmasala police limits on August 24.

While five of them belong to Rajasthan, one is from Jajpur and another from Khurda. Six of the seven arrested were involved in the  ATM theft and the one from Khurda allegedly supplied the gang with pre-activated SIMs.

Police seized cash worth Rs 3.68 lakh, stolen ATM and two four-wheelers from their possession. The modus operandi of the gang was to first conduct a recce of the location, plan execution of theft, and then flee to Rajasthan, police informed.

“After collecting footage from CCTVs installed in the ATM kiosk and basing on a reliable source, we arrested one Shaik Idris from Dhanmandal. On interrogation, Shaik revealed the names of five others involvedfrom Rajasthan,” informed Jajpur SDPO Pramod Kumar Malik adding that Shaik said his accomplices were in Mayurbhanj to execute their next plan.

The five were nabbed with  assistance of Mayurbhanj police. The stolen ATM was recovered from a water pit of a laterite stone quarry in Barachana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp