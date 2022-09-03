Jajpur: Seven held for uprooting ATM, looting Rs 5.67 lakh

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Seven persons of an inter-state gang of robbers, on Friday, were nabbed by Jajpur police from Mayurbhanj for their alleged involvement in decamping with an automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India from Neulpur bazar within Dharmasala police limits on August 24.

While five of them belong to Rajasthan, one is from Jajpur and another from Khurda. Six of the seven arrested were involved in the ATM theft and the one from Khurda allegedly supplied the gang with pre-activated SIMs.

Police seized cash worth Rs 3.68 lakh, stolen ATM and two four-wheelers from their possession. The modus operandi of the gang was to first conduct a recce of the location, plan execution of theft, and then flee to Rajasthan, police informed.

“After collecting footage from CCTVs installed in the ATM kiosk and basing on a reliable source, we arrested one Shaik Idris from Dhanmandal. On interrogation, Shaik revealed the names of five others involvedfrom Rajasthan,” informed Jajpur SDPO Pramod Kumar Malik adding that Shaik said his accomplices were in Mayurbhanj to execute their next plan.

The five were nabbed with assistance of Mayurbhanj police. The stolen ATM was recovered from a water pit of a laterite stone quarry in Barachana.

