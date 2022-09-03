Man hacks sorcerer for failing to bring back wife

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly hacked a sorcerer to death for failing to work up voodoo to bring his wife back home in the district on Friday. The accused Santanu Behera had earlier paid the deceased, Mania Babar, Rs 5,000 towards fees. On the day, when Mania visited Santanu’s house, there was an altercation between them. Santanu demanded a refund of his money but the latter denied. The accused, in a fit of rage, then hacked Mania to death with a sharp weapon.

Santanu surrendered before Sukinda police along with the murder weapon in the afternoon. The police reached the spot along with a scientific team and started probe. A case was registered in this connection.

The accused hails from Bandhagaon village within Sukinda police limits while 47-year-old Mania was from Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.

Mania was staying with his wife in a rented house at Duburi in the district and used to practice astrology and sorcery. Reports said Santanu who lived with his wife and two children in Bandhagaon used to have frequent quarrels with his spouse.

As the relationship turned sour, his wife went to her parents’ house in Dhenkikote in neighbouring Keonjhar district. For the last 8-9 months, she has been staying there along with her two children. Police sources said Santanu tried to persuade his wife to return home but in vain. He then came across Mania and sought his help to accomplish the task a couple of weeks back. The sorcerer had allegedly promised Santanu to bring back his wife with his expertise in tantra for which Santanu allegedly paid him `5,000 but the latter could not get the work done. Sukinda IIC Kabuli Charan Barik said the deceased was a nomad and hailed from Maharashtra. He said the deceased used to eke out a living through astrology and tantra practice.

