Newborn's death: Initial investigation points to medical negligence

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hours after the heart-rending incident of an infant being left to rot for three days in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) and Mahaprayan vehicle driver demanding money to carry the body to the village came to the fore, a preliminary inquiry report has blamed hospital staff for negligence.

Sankar Naik of Ghagra village in Gaon Amarda gram panchayat within Rasgovindpur police limits received a bolt from the blue on Thursday after he was informed that his newborn son undergoing treatment at SNCU died three days ago. More shocking was when he reached the hospital, he saw the baby in a decomposed state lying abandoned. His pleas to the Mahaprayan vehicle to carry them home with the body was turned down since they demanded money and Naik had nothing to pay.

A committee led by Superintendent of the hospital Prativa Panda was assigned to probe the incident. Speaking to TNIE, Panda said as per preliminary investigation report submitted to Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj on Friday, the hospital staff made unnecessary delay in handing over the baby to the parents. The baby was kept in the hospital’s SNCU on Monday after birth and he died while undergoing treatment the same day. The allegation that staff of Mahaprayan vehicle demanded money to carry the body of the baby to his village pointed at dereliction in duty, she added.

“Necessary action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence of duty,” she said.CDMO Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, however, said he is not aware of the matter.Sankar had brought his wife Chumki to the hospital for delivery on Monday. She gave birth to a baby boy who was immediately admitted to the SNCU due to some complications.

Naik was asked to go home with his wife as the child would stay in ICU for some days. On Thursday, he got a call from the hospital informing of the child’s death. He rushed to the hospital and found the baby’s body abandoned in a decomposed state. With none to complain, Naik asked the Mahaprayan vehicle staff to carry the body to their village but the driver and helper allegedly demanded money.

