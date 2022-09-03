Home States Odisha

Odisha girl wins silver medal in International Earth Science Olympiad

In the individual event ‘Earth learning students idea’, two student participants from India, including Sahoo, won silver medals while one won bronze.

BHUBANESWAR: Siddhangana Sahoo, a class IX student of DAV Public School in Unit-8, has brought honours to the State, winning a silver medal in the recently concluded International Earth Science Olympiad-2022. In the individual event ‘Earth learning students idea’, two student participants from India, including Sahoo, won silver medals while one won bronze. Similarly, in another individual event - ‘data mining test’, three from India won bronze medals.

Eight students represented the country in IESO-2022. They were divided in two teams. In the ‘National team field investigation category’ one team won gold under project titled ‘Carbon sequestration in weathered rocks and its application in reducing global warming’.

In the same category, under the project titled ‘Physicochemical variations of soils from north-western and eastern India’, the second team consisting of Sahoo and seven others bagged the gold medal.

Under earth science project with international students category, Arush Chaudhary from Kota and Jaagrit Gaur from Chandigarh were part of two different teams that won one gold medal each. Sahoo was part of the team which won a bronze medal. In this category, each team had eight participants from various countries.

The Indian team was represented by Sahoo, Chaudhary, Gaur, Bhanav Namboodri  (Malappuram), Sonit Sisolekar (Pune), Abhijay Singh Khehra (Jalandhar), Avishi Agrawal (Kota) and Kyishong Bharali Das (Chennai).

International Earth Science Olympiad-2022 was organised this year in a virtual mode from Aosta Valley in Italy between August 25 and 31. Around 38 countries participated and were represented by eight students each. The competition was funded by MoES and organised by the Geological Society of India Bengaluru as an outreach programme for school students. The participants are studying in classes IX, X, and XI.

