Road rage: Youth killed in Kalahandi, two held

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a tragic incident, a man died after allegedly being brutally beaten by two other riders after their bikes collided near Junagarh bus stand of Kalahandi district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Manas Ranjan Meher of Baldiamal village. Police said, the deceased was on way to his village when his bike collided with another bike near Junagarh bus stand. According to the deceased’s family members, the other two bikers allegedly assaulted Manas after the incident.

He was admitted to Junagarh community health centre (CHC) after the assault but subsequently lost his life while being taken to Raipur for further treatment.

“Police has nabbed two youths in connection with the case and further investigation is underway,” said IIC Uttam Kumar Sahu adding that further action will be taken after medical reports are received.

