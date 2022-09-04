Home States Odisha

BJP Yuva Morcha dares Naveen govt on performance in Odisha

The State government’s silence is proof enough that it is involved in the housing scam, Acharya also alleged.

Published: 04th September 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On completion of 22 years of BJD government in the State, the BJP Yuva Morcha on Saturday put 22 questions to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik daring him to respond to each one of them.Coming down heavily on the government for its all-round failure, State BJYM president Irasis Acharya sought to know why the problem of unemployment is getting acute despite abundant natural resources and skilled manpower.

Claiming that the unemployment rate in Odisha is much higher than the national rate, Acharya said around 30.9 per cent youth in the age group of 15 to 29 are without a job.He asked the government to explain why large number of youths of the Odisha are migrating to other states in search of jobs.

Dismissing the government claims of lifting maximum poor people from below poverty line, the youth BJP leader said Odisha is placed ninth at the national level so far as poverty is concerned with 29.35 per cent of the total population are still living under below poverty line.

While farmers’ problems have multiplied during the BJD regime, Acharya said the government has not been able to bring a permanent solution to drought and flood in the last 22 years. The farmers are not getting remunerative price for their produces in the absence of cold storage.

The State government must reply to the BJP allegation of Rs 1,000-crore corruption in the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme. The State government’s silence is proof enough that it is involved in the housing scam, Acharya also alleged.

