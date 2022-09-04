Home States Odisha

BPUT proposes to introduce 5-year integrated MTech, BTech courses

The Minister is learnt to have assured to give the necessary go-ahead soon.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid concerns about academic progress being reportedly stunted in Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) at Rourkela,  the university has come up with a proposal to introduce five-year integrated MTech and BTech courses.

Reliable sources at the BPUT said the proposal is pending with the government for approval. Currently, the varsity’s Centre for Advanced Post Graduate (PG) Studies at its Rourkela campus is offering PG engineering courses in five disciplines including electrical, electronics & telecommunication, civil, mechanical and computer science, they said, adding the response for PG engineering courses has not been good.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Chittaranjan Tripathy confirming the proposal said they are waiting for approval, adding the MTech and BTech programmes would be offered through the Centre for Advanced PG Studies. “There would be a total of 200 seats in five disciplines of integrated MTech progarmmes, while BTech programmes will be offered in 10 disciplines with each having 30 seats. Though  necessary infrastructure is available, some associated buildings for laboratories and other academic facilities would be developed gradually,” Tripathy informed.            

Incidentally, on Wednesday when Minister for Skill Development & Technical Education PR Ghadei visited the BPUT campus, the authorities made a presentation before him about the proposal for introducing integrated MTech and BTech course. The Minister is learnt to have assured to give the necessary go-ahead soon.

Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra said the BPUT is primarily engaged in offering PhD,  MTech and under-graduate degrees to its constituent and affiliated technical educational institutions in engineering, management, pharmacy, architecture, planning and others. He said the headquarter campus of BPUT at Rourkela has no significant academic activities, adding the government should not delay in granting permission to run new courses to help build up a vibrant academic atmosphere on the campus.

Meanwhile, a high-power committee led by Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner is scheduled to hold a meeting at Rourkela to prepare a roadmap for further development of the BPUT.  BPUT sources said they are looking forward to introduce programmes in B Voc, M Voc, and PhD Voc to become an effective partner in the national mission for skill development.

