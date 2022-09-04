Home States Odisha

Candidates have to wait for for OJEE counselling

The JEE Main counselling process is expected to begin after the declaration of the results of JEE Advanced on September 11.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Engineering aspirants who secured ranks in JEE (Main) will have to wait for some more time to take part in the counselling and admission to engineering and technical institutes in the State.The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee officials said admission to BTech and other engineering courses on the basis of JEE Main ranking has not started yet as they are waiting for the JEE Main counselling to begin at national level by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority.

“The JEE Main counselling process is expected to begin after the declaration of the results of JEE Advanced on September 11. Once the process kicks off at national level, steps will be taken for OJEE counselling to engineering and professional institutes in the State,” said an official from the OJEE committee.

OJEE committee had earlier deferred the process of OJEE counselling temporarily citing that the process of approval and affiliation of technical and professional institutes of the State by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Universities had not been completed. OJEE Committee chairman SK Chand said the approval and affiliation has now been received by the institutes and they are waiting for the JEE Main counselling to start at the national level.

Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) - 2022 or OJEE 2022 and are interested to take admission in government and private institutes in the State will be allowed to take part in counselling process after the fresh dates for the same is notified.

Comments

