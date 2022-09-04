Home States Odisha

Chief secy Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviews projects in Jharsuguda

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, during his visit to Jharsuguda district on Saturday, reviewed progress of several development projects.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra laying the foundation stone of OPGC’s Flu Gas De-sulphurisation System in Jharsuguda on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, during his visit to Jharsuguda district on Saturday, reviewed progress of several development projects.During a meeting with district and field-level officials of different departments here, Mahapatra set timeline for various phases of projects. He directed the officials concerned to comply with the timeline by monitoring the works while ensuring their quality.

The Chief Secretary directed district administration to complete a project which envisages supplying piped water to at least 50 per cent of the families residing in both rural and urban areas of the district by the end of December this year. He also set timeline for completion of remaining work of a cardiac care hospital in Jharsuguda town. Construction of the hospital is in the final stages. Target was set to operationalise the facility within six months by selecting a manager.

At present, 11 mega lift irrigation projects are being constructed in different places of the district. The Chief Secretary reviewed the projects and directed officials concerned to upgrade the existing power sub stations and install new sub stations for ensuring reliable power supply to mega lift irrigation projects.  

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, laid the foundation stone of Flu Gas De-sulphurisation System (FGD) of OPGC units 1 and 2 during a special function held here on the day.During this visit, Mahapatra inaugurated the Samanwya Bhawan of OCPL at Jamkani in Sundargarh district. Jharsuguda Collector  Saroj Kumar Samal, Sundargarh Collector Gavali Harsad Parag, chief executive officer of zilla parishad, Jharsuguda Tapiram Majhi, chief executive officer of OCPL Sariputta Mishra were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Jharsuguda
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp