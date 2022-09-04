Chief secy Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviews projects in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, during his visit to Jharsuguda district on Saturday, reviewed progress of several development projects.During a meeting with district and field-level officials of different departments here, Mahapatra set timeline for various phases of projects. He directed the officials concerned to comply with the timeline by monitoring the works while ensuring their quality.

The Chief Secretary directed district administration to complete a project which envisages supplying piped water to at least 50 per cent of the families residing in both rural and urban areas of the district by the end of December this year. He also set timeline for completion of remaining work of a cardiac care hospital in Jharsuguda town. Construction of the hospital is in the final stages. Target was set to operationalise the facility within six months by selecting a manager.

At present, 11 mega lift irrigation projects are being constructed in different places of the district. The Chief Secretary reviewed the projects and directed officials concerned to upgrade the existing power sub stations and install new sub stations for ensuring reliable power supply to mega lift irrigation projects.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, laid the foundation stone of Flu Gas De-sulphurisation System (FGD) of OPGC units 1 and 2 during a special function held here on the day.During this visit, Mahapatra inaugurated the Samanwya Bhawan of OCPL at Jamkani in Sundargarh district. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, Sundargarh Collector Gavali Harsad Parag, chief executive officer of zilla parishad, Jharsuguda Tapiram Majhi, chief executive officer of OCPL Sariputta Mishra were present.

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, during his visit to Jharsuguda district on Saturday, reviewed progress of several development projects.During a meeting with district and field-level officials of different departments here, Mahapatra set timeline for various phases of projects. He directed the officials concerned to comply with the timeline by monitoring the works while ensuring their quality. The Chief Secretary directed district administration to complete a project which envisages supplying piped water to at least 50 per cent of the families residing in both rural and urban areas of the district by the end of December this year. He also set timeline for completion of remaining work of a cardiac care hospital in Jharsuguda town. Construction of the hospital is in the final stages. Target was set to operationalise the facility within six months by selecting a manager. At present, 11 mega lift irrigation projects are being constructed in different places of the district. The Chief Secretary reviewed the projects and directed officials concerned to upgrade the existing power sub stations and install new sub stations for ensuring reliable power supply to mega lift irrigation projects. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, laid the foundation stone of Flu Gas De-sulphurisation System (FGD) of OPGC units 1 and 2 during a special function held here on the day.During this visit, Mahapatra inaugurated the Samanwya Bhawan of OCPL at Jamkani in Sundargarh district. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, Sundargarh Collector Gavali Harsad Parag, chief executive officer of zilla parishad, Jharsuguda Tapiram Majhi, chief executive officer of OCPL Sariputta Mishra were present.