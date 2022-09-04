Home States Odisha

Every flood, Laxman’s raft comes to Tigiria residents’ rescue

A farmer Laxman Mantry creates a special raft every time there is a flood in Mahanadi to rescue villagers and supply them relief, writes Arabinda Panda

Published: 04th September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Laxman Mantry rescuing villagers in his raft | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: On August 22 when the entire Koilikanya village under Tigiria block was under neck-deep water from the flooded Mahanadi, two residents Pranabandhu Mantri and Santosh Kumar Mantri got stranded in a power boat of the fire personnel at Raghurampur. The boat developed snag while they were on the way to their village from Bindhanima CHC.

When a local farmer Laxman Mantry heard about it, he used a raft that he had built prior to the floods to rescue the stranded villagers and the firemen to safety.In fact, 66-year-old Laxman has the raft ready every time there is a flood in the Mahanadi river system. He uses it to ferry stranded villagers and provide them relief. There are at least 12 riverside villages which are affected whenever there is flooding in Mahanadi.
“This year, when the government announced the opening of Hirakud gates, I decided to make the raft with the help of my five sons,” he said.

The farmer, who has studied up to Class III and also owns a sugar factory, spent `1 lakh from his savings to do so. The 10-ft wide and 20-ft long bamboo raft supported by 13 plastic barrels (each having 250 lts capacity) and connected with a 5 HP motor pump has a capacity to ferry 15 to 20 people and carry 15 tonne of commodities.

He had first set up the raft using bamboo and six cauldrons used for cooking molasses in his sugar factory when his village faced severe flooding due to a 3-km-long breach in the Mahanadi embankment in 1982. “The situation was such that no villager could step out of his house as everything was under water. This was when I decided to construct a raft with whatever equipment was available in my house so that we could step out for arranging medicines and food,” he recalled.

During 2001 and 2003 floods, he had come up with 10-ft wide and 20-ft long bamboo rafts respectively that were supported by plastic sprinkler pipes and connected with 5 HP motors.“Over the years, the rafts I make have undergone a change in technique. Now I also use a fan in the raft to cut the water current for smooth navigation during floods,” he said.People of the riverside village have applauded Laxman for his innovation and selfless service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tigiria
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp