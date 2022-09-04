Home States Odisha

Naveen extends best wishes to Odisha Juggernauts

The state-owned team entered the final of the tournament after beating Gujarat Giants by 57-43 in Pune, on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Ultimate Kho Kho final match between Odisha Juggernauts and Telugu Yoddhas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with the coaches and players of the team and wished them luck.

The state-owned team entered the final of the tournament after beating Gujarat Giants by 57-43 in Pune, on Friday. The CM congratulated the team on its splendid performance and on qualifying for the finals. He encouraged them and wished them the very best for their final on Sunday.

The team thanked the Chief Minister for the support that was extended to them by the State government and told him that they will give their best performance and return to Bhubaneswar with the coveted trophy.

