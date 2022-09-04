Newborn death at PRM MCH: Mahaprayan driver suspended

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief district medical officer Dr Rapavanoo Mishra on Saturday suspended the driver of Mahaprayan vehicle for dereliction of duty over the transportation of body of a newborn which had snowballed into a controversy.Driver Bijay Kumar Nayak along with the helper had allegedly demanded money from the child’s father Sankar Naik to transport the body of newborn baby home.

The CDMO said basing on media and inquiry reports, Nayak was found guilty of demanding money from Naik whose newborn’s body was abandoned in an isolated location on the premises of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. On September 29, Naik’s wife had given birth to a baby boy in the medical college. While the newborn was kept in the SNCU and the couple asked to return home, the hospital staff informed Naik of his baby’s death on September 1. However, it later came to fore that the infant had died on September 29 and the body was abandoned and left to rot in an isolated location in the medical college.

When Naik sought Mahaprayan service for carrying his baby’s body home, Bijay and the helper demanded money. Sankar, who refused to pay stating the service is free of cost, waited at the medical college along with his daughter for hours. A visitor then took pity on the father-daughter duo and gave them money to buy food. When the incident was highlighted by the media and after intervention of Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, the newborn’s body was carried to Naik’s native village.

