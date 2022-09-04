Home States Odisha

Odisha Journalism Award for seven scribes

Delhi-based Pallibani Mission, an organisation working to promote Odia literature and Culture, presented Odisha Journalism Award 2022 to seven journalists from the State on Saturday.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi-based Pallibani Mission, an organisation working to promote Odia literature and Culture, presented Odisha Journalism Award 2022 to seven journalists from the State on Saturday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who joined the function as the chief guest in New Delhi presented the award. The award was conferred on Times of India Bhubaneswar bureau head Ashok Pradhan, cine critic Surya Deo, Financial Express associate editor Sandip Das, News 7 senior anchor Mousumi Mohanty, OTV Malkangiri correspondent Jitendra Beura, Samaja and Kalinga TV Kolkata correspondent Pramod Kumar Mohanty and Koraput Sambad and Kanak News correspondent Prasant Kumar Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp