Odisha Journalism Award for seven scribes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi-based Pallibani Mission, an organisation working to promote Odia literature and Culture, presented Odisha Journalism Award 2022 to seven journalists from the State on Saturday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who joined the function as the chief guest in New Delhi presented the award. The award was conferred on Times of India Bhubaneswar bureau head Ashok Pradhan, cine critic Surya Deo, Financial Express associate editor Sandip Das, News 7 senior anchor Mousumi Mohanty, OTV Malkangiri correspondent Jitendra Beura, Samaja and Kalinga TV Kolkata correspondent Pramod Kumar Mohanty and Koraput Sambad and Kanak News correspondent Prasant Kumar Das.

