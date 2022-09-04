Poshan Maah campaign kicks off in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: To focus on health of women and child education in the district, the Koraput administration began the month-long Poshan Maah campaign on Saturday. The meeting chaired by Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar decided to provide better nutritional coverage to women with locally available resources and motivate villagers to send their kids to pre-schools and feeding programmes in various anganwadi centres across the district. Apart from anganwadi workers, PRI members, health staff and village communities will be involved in the programme and special rallies, meetings and health camps will be conducted in every village of the district. Besides, nutrition-rich tribal food items for pregnant women will be put on display in exhibitions. Akhtar further asked the child development project officers (CDPOs) of 15 ICDS projects to keep vigil on the day to day activities at the campaign in their respective areas.