Silk City residents to get 24X7 water supply by July 2023

In a big respite to denizens here, households in the Silk City would soon get 24X7 water supply.

04th September 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a big respite to denizens here, households in the Silk City would soon get 24X7 water supply. The majority of localities in the city, with a population of over five lakh, get water for two hours a day. In some areas, water is supplied to households for only half-an-hour daily. Water is supplied to the city from Rushikulya river, Dakhinpur reservoir, Janibili mega water supply project and 18 deep borewells. But owing to mismanagement and damaged pipelines, water supply in the city remains erratic.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assured round-the-clock water supply in the city. Accordingly, Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) was entrusted the task of ensuring the city localities get 24X7 water supply by the end of the year.

CEO of WATCO Sitaram Panda said under the project, residents of around 60 per cent of localities under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) will get uninterrupted water supply soon. The entire city will get round-the-clock water supply by July, 2023.  In the first phase, Gandhi Nagar, Patitapaban Nagar and Duduma Colony will get the facility by the end of this month.

Around 60,000 households within BeMC jurisdiction require 80 million litre water daily. Round-the-clock water supply can be ensured for the households after the Janibili mega water supply project becomes fully functional. As part of the plan, while 43 million litre per day water will be supplied through the project, 27 million litre per day and 10 million litre per day will be supplied from Dakhinpur reservoir and Rushikulya water supply project.

In order to ensure seamless supply of water to households, the damaged pipelines are being replaced. WATCO will install three 625 KV power breakers at the Janibili project site and four 250 KV power breakers at the treatment plant near Jagadalapur as part of the project, said Panda.

