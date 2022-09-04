Students walk 20 km to complain SC/ST hostel ‘mess’

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As many as 20 boarders of Maribeda Ashram School, run by the ST and SC Development department in Korukonda block of the district, walked 20 km and met the district welfare officer to apprise him of irregularities in their hostel.

The students jumped the boundary wall of the school early in the morning on Saturday and walked all the way to Malkangiri town to meet the Collector. They arrived in the town at 10 am but could not meet the Collector. However, they spoke to district welfare officer Krupa Sindhu Behera and told him that the rice meant for them is often sold outside by teachers and the food served to them in the hostel is sub-standard.

They held a lady teacher responsible for the pilferage of rice and mismanagement in the hostel. The students further alleged that the hostel does not have toilets and they are forced to live in unhygienic conditions.

“We had planned to meet the Collector and inform him about the irregularities in the hostel before going to bed on Friday,” the students told mediapersons. As per their plan, they woke up at around 4 am, jumped the hostel boundary as the gate was locked and walked towards Malkangiri.

While venting their grievances, a student said rice meant for them was sold thrice last month. “We have proof of when the rice was sold,” he added.Meanwhile, Behera said it is unfortunate that the students had to jump the boundary wall of their school to air their grievances. The boarders have brought allegations against a woman teacher in particular. “We have taken all their allegations seriously and a probe will be conducted and if anyone is found guilty, will be punished,” he said.

The death of two inmates of Kolaganda school hostel in Podia block of the district recently due to an unidentified disease had raised concern and panic among parents and locals. Health officials who visited the school suspected the unhygienic condition of the hostel and consumption of fungus-infested rice to be the reasons behind the death of two children and many falling ill.

