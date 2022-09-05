Home States Odisha

Cuttack administration in a fix over NGT report on Baliyatra

Now, NGT will have to examine the matter in light of the report of a five-member committee submitted earlier.

Published: 05th September 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack administration is in a fix over conducting Baliyatra this year after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expert committee termed the reclamation of 426 acres of land on the Mahanadi riverbed illegal. The NGT panel has also recommended against the expansion of Baliyatra ground by 34 acres near Gadagadia ghat.

The district administration on August 20 held a preparatory meeting with officials of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) to organising Baliyatra. Anticipating that this year more people will visit the fair as it was not held for the past two years due to the  Covid pandemic, the administration had planned to expand the festival area to 100 acres.

Accordingly, a blueprint was prepared for holding the festival on a 100-acre land, of which around 40 acres would have been kept reserved exclusively for the parking of vehicles. However, a seven-member expert committee which had conducted a field visit and reviewed the Mahanadi upstream of Jobra Barrage here on July 13 to ensure enforcement of applicable rules to prevent irreversible damage to the river’s floodplain and associated issues relating to ecology, hydrology, environment and bio-diversity, in its report sought direction to the State government not to undertake any activity on 426-acre land on the Mahanadi river bed and the banks.

The panel also urged the tribunal to ask the government to refrain from dumping any solid material (sand and/or solid waste), dredging of remaining islands in the pondage area and removing encroachments including unauthorised religious structures on the floodplain. However, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said the report of the committee is not based on a unanimous opinion. One member of the committee has also given a note in favour of the government to NGT.

Now, NGT will have to examine the matter in light of the report of a five-member committee submitted earlier. Objections (counter report) to the report filed by the Water Resources department, the report of the seven-member committee which came later and the favourable note of the member has been submitted to NGT, Chayani said.  “It is up to NGT to examine all the reports and pass orders. We are waiting for the decision/order of NGT for further action in the matter,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baliyatra National Green Tribunal Land Reclaim Mahanadi riverbed illegal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp