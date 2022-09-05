In a bid to save biker, truck falls off Turi river bridge in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A goods-laden container truck fell off the bridge over Turi river near Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district on Saturday night. The driver of the truck, who was trapped inside the truck’s cabin, was rescued by police and fire service personnel after nearly six hours.

The trucker, identified as Anis Mohammed, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist. The container truck bearing registration number UP78 DN9202 was on way to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh from Nabarangpur.

Sources said late in the night on Saturday, the truck was passing over the bridge when a biker suddenly appeared in front of it. In a bid to save the biker, Anis swerved to the other side. However, the truck crashed into the guard rails of the bridge and fell in the river 30 feet below. While the helper, identified as Bal Singh, managed to get out of the truck’s cabin, Anis was stuck inside. Bal made several attempts to rescue the driver but in vain.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the duo’s screams. On being informed, fire services personnel and police reached the mishap site. After a sixhour operation, Anis was rescued with the help of two JCB machines. Anis and Bal were admitted to Umerkote community health centre in critical condition but their condition was stable, said treating doctor Santosh Panda. Umerkote IIC Deepak Jena said police have registered a case and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.

UMERKOTE: A goods-laden container truck fell off the bridge over Turi river near Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district on Saturday night. The driver of the truck, who was trapped inside the truck’s cabin, was rescued by police and fire service personnel after nearly six hours. The trucker, identified as Anis Mohammed, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist. The container truck bearing registration number UP78 DN9202 was on way to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh from Nabarangpur. Sources said late in the night on Saturday, the truck was passing over the bridge when a biker suddenly appeared in front of it. In a bid to save the biker, Anis swerved to the other side. However, the truck crashed into the guard rails of the bridge and fell in the river 30 feet below. While the helper, identified as Bal Singh, managed to get out of the truck’s cabin, Anis was stuck inside. Bal made several attempts to rescue the driver but in vain. Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the duo’s screams. On being informed, fire services personnel and police reached the mishap site. After a sixhour operation, Anis was rescued with the help of two JCB machines. Anis and Bal were admitted to Umerkote community health centre in critical condition but their condition was stable, said treating doctor Santosh Panda. Umerkote IIC Deepak Jena said police have registered a case and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.