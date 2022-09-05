Home States Odisha

In a bid to save biker, truck falls off Turi river bridge in Odisha

A goods-laden container truck fell off the bridge over Turi river near Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district on Saturday night.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ill fated Truck. (Photo | Express)

Ill fated Truck. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  A goods-laden container truck fell off the bridge over Turi river near Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district on Saturday night. The driver of the truck, who was trapped inside the truck’s cabin, was rescued by police and fire service personnel after nearly six hours.

The trucker, identified as Anis Mohammed, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist. The container truck bearing registration number UP78 DN9202 was on way to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh from Nabarangpur.

Sources said late in the night on Saturday, the truck was passing over the bridge when a biker suddenly appeared in front of it. In a bid to save the biker, Anis swerved to the other side. However, the truck crashed into the guard rails of the bridge and fell in the river 30 feet below. While the helper, identified as Bal Singh, managed to get out of the truck’s cabin, Anis was stuck inside. Bal made several attempts to rescue the driver but in vain.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the duo’s screams. On being informed, fire services personnel and police reached the mishap site. After a sixhour operation, Anis was rescued with the help of two JCB machines. Anis and Bal were admitted to Umerkote community health centre in critical condition but their condition was stable, said treating doctor Santosh Panda. Umerkote IIC Deepak Jena said police have registered a case and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goods Container Turi river near Umerkote Muzaffarnagar Nabarangpur
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp