Naveen Patnaik conferred capital foundation Lifetime Achievement award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award by Delhi-based Capital Foundation in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership. The award was presented by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at a function in New Delhi.

“Under the leadership of Patnaik, Odisha’s transformative journey began and the State witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kindheartedness and impeccable integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha,” the citation of Capital Foundation Society stated.

In his address, the Chief Minister said he dedicated the award to the people of Odisha who have reposed faith in him and given him an opportunity to serve them.“I dedicate this award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who have been continuously blessing me to serve them for the past 22 years. The faith they have in me is the biggest inspiration to work towards an empowered Odisha,” Patnaik said.

He said the State has come a long way in the last 22 years. After the super cyclone of 1999, Odisha set global benchmarks in disaster management and was awarded by the United Nations. Earlier known for poverty, Odisha is now recognised for its fast poverty reduction in the country.

Highlighting the achievements in the farming sector, Naveen said Odisha is the only State in the country to have doubled farmers’ income. The hard work of the farmers has fetched the State the Krishi Karman award four times, he added.

“Our path-breaking health initiative ‘Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana’ provides near-universal health assurance to more than 80 per cent of people of Odisha. Our 5T principles and Mo Sarkar initiatives have strengthened people’s faith in professional governance with a humane face,” he said. Recalling the State’s contribution during the Covid crisis, Patnaik said Odisha supplied life-saving oxygen to 17 states during the pandemic. In the manufacturing sector, Odisha attracts the maximum investment in the country.

“While I humbly accept this lifetime achievement award, my lifetime achievement will be to see an empowered and spirited Odisha claiming her place in the Sun. We are on the right path and by Lord Jagannath’s grace and the support of our people we shall get there soon,” he said.

