School van driver held for raping 17-year-old girl in Odisha's Paradip

He allegedly raped her in the room for four days. On Saturday, the victim offered some money to the daughter of the owner of the house where she was confined and told her to contact her family.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Paradip Lock police on Sunday arrested a school van driver for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The accused was identified as 45-year-old Anil Kumar Nayak of Brindaban Colony within Paradip Model police limits.

The victim belongs to Musadiha within Paradip Lock police limits. According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s parents, the girl was going to her uncle’s house alone on the occasion of Ganesh Puja on Wednesday.

On way, she met Anil who offered to give her a lift in his van. The unsuspecting victim agreed and sat in the van. Instead of dropping her at her uncle’s place, Anil reportedly took her to a house at Bhimnasi and confined her in a room.

He allegedly raped her in the room for four days. On Saturday, the victim offered some money to the daughter of the owner of the house where she was confined and told her to contact her family. The house owner’s daughter then informed the victim’s parents who were assuming that their girl was at her uncle’s place for the last four days.

After rescuing the girl, the parents lodged a complaint with Paradip Lock police against the accused. Paradip Lock IIC Sabyasachi Rout said the accused raped the girl inside a van and not in a house as claimed by her parents. “The accused raped the girl when she turned down his marriage proposal. He was been arrested,” Rout added.

