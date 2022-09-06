Home States Odisha

BJP Odisha in-charge arrives on two-day visit, meets party functionaries

The general secretary proceeded straight to the party office from the airport and had a lengthy meeting with functionaries.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:33 AM

National BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal after his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal got down to business immediately after arriving here on a two-day visit on Monday.On his maiden visit to the State after taking over his new assignment, Bansal was given a rousing reception at the city airport by senior party members including State BJP president Samir Mohanty and Bhubanewar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

The general secretary proceeded straight to the party office from the airport and had a lengthy meeting with functionaries. Apart from Mohanty, all the five general secretaries of the party including organising secretary Manas Kumar Mohanty were present.

Though State BJP leaders maintained it was an introductory meeting, Bansal is reported to have taken a stock of the political situation in the State. He was given an account of the organisational and political activities undertaken by the party after its humiliating defeat in the panchayat and civic body polls. After the meeting Bansal visited Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

A meeting has been scheduled at 10.30 am on Tuesday where all district presidents, pravaries and important functionaries have been invited. Bansal will also meet National spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra along with party MLAs, MPs and leaders of frontal organisations of BJP before his departure to Delhi. Sundargarh MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram and  Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda met Bansal at the party office.

