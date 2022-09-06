Home States Odisha

Boat carrying picnickers capsizes in Chilika lake, two drown

Sources said most of the mechanised country boats ferrying passengers in Chilika lake do not have route permits and registration numbers.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

In violation of safety guidelines, a country boat ferries people and motorcycles in Chilika lake | Ranjan Ganguly

By Express News Service

PURI/BERHAMPUR: Two persons drowned and another was rescued in critical condition after the boat carrying them capsized in Chilika lake on Sunday evening.The deceased were identified as Rakesh Swain of Talamali Sahi and Soumendra Mohanty of Markandeswar Sahi in Puri town. While Rakesh owned a medicine store, Soumendra worked as a manager in a pharmaceutical company.

The injured, Alok Mohanty, has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Puri and his condition is serious.The trio was part of a 13-member group of picnickers from Puri who had gone to Kalijai island for a fun trip. While returning from the island, their country boat overturned due to strong winds. Nearby boatmen rescued 10 members of the picnic party while one managed to swim to the shore. But Rakesh and Soumendra went missing.

On being informed, fire service personnel of Brahmagiri reached the spot and launched a search operation. Subsequently, bodies of the missing duo were recovered from the lake. Sources said none of the picnickers was wearing life jacket.Brahmagiri police registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem to Puri DHH. Four persons have been detained in the police station and further investigation is underway.

Sources said most of the mechanised country boats ferrying passengers in Chilika lake do not have route permits and registration numbers. Besides, the boats do not have mandatory life-saving gears.Every year, several such mishaps take place in the lake leading to loss of human lives but no visible action has been taken either by the Inland Fisheries department or local police against the boats operating illegally. Following Sunday’s mishap, locals urged the administration to take stringent action against the illegal boat operators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilika lake
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp