Cuttack: Youth killed, two injured

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 17-year-old youth was killed and his two friends injured critically when they were attacked by a youth at Sindhupur Chowk within Mahanga police limits on Sunday night. The deceased is Soumya Ranjan Palei and the injured are Kabalya Palei and Chinmay Palei of Erakana village.

Sources said, the youths were returning home after witnessing the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony at Sindhupur in Podamarai gram panchayat when they were attacked by the accused, Santosh Kumar Sethi (25). The victims were rushed to Mahanga CHC and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where Soumya succumbed to his injuries.“We have apprehended the accused who is a drug addict and mentally unstable,” said Salipur SDPO Bimal Barik.

