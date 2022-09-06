Home States Odisha

Cuttack: Youth killed, two injured

The deceased is Soumya Ranjan Palei and the injured are Kabalya Palei and Chinmay Palei of Erakana village.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 17-year-old youth was killed and his two friends injured critically when they were attacked by a youth at Sindhupur Chowk within Mahanga police limits on Sunday night. The deceased is Soumya Ranjan Palei and the injured are Kabalya Palei and Chinmay Palei of Erakana village.

Sources said, the youths were returning home after witnessing the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony at Sindhupur in Podamarai gram panchayat when they were attacked by the accused, Santosh Kumar Sethi (25). The victims were rushed to Mahanga CHC and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where Soumya succumbed to his injuries.“We have apprehended the accused who is a drug addict and mentally unstable,” said Salipur SDPO Bimal Barik.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp