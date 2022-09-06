Home States Odisha

Engineer-turned-teacher from Odisha gets national award

The teacher runs a  knowledge centre where free computer education and career counselling is provided to students.

Nayak receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu; also present is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at New Delhi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s Iswar Chandra Nayak was conferred national award for excellence in teaching by President Droupadi Murmu at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Monday.Iswar, an assistant teacher at the government upper primary school in Kanapur under Nimapara block of Puri district, was among 45 others across the country who received the award. He had quit his earlier job of a textile engineer and been in the teaching profession for the last 22 years.

Iswar was chosen for the coveted annual award conferred by the Ministry of Education for his academic and non-academic publications. The award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

“I quit the engineering profession to get into teaching because there is nothing more satisfying than being an educator and shaping young minds. All these years have been the best ones of my life,” said Iswar who is also a State resource person for School and Mass Education department. The teacher runs a  knowledge centre where free computer education and career counselling is provided to students.

