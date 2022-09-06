Home States Odisha

Farmers warn of ending life over Gangahar river embankment

The farmers on Monday met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and submitted a memorandum demanding erection of high embankment on the river.

Published: 06th September 2022

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Farmers of Vimda, Arjunbariya and Tikayatpur villages under Badasahi block have demanded construction of a high embankment after the Gangahar river changed course leaving their hamlets frequently inundated. Floodwater from the river entered their villages at regular intervals, damaging houses and crops. They threatened to end life, if the problem is not sorted.

The farmers on Monday met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and submitted a memorandum demanding erection of high embankment on the river. The recent floods had damaged over 200 acre of farmlands adversely affecting livelihood in the process.

They complained to the Irrigation department that only some portions of the river had stone-packed embankment while most others were devoid of it owing to which the floodwaters from the river entered the low-lying villages and damaged crop fields.

“We have demanded a concrete high-level embankment with stone packing so as to protect our villages from further floods. If our demands are not met by the district administration, farmers will be forced to end lives,” threatened Vimda sarpanch Vim Singh.Superintending engineer of Mayurbhanj, Prasad Panda, however informed that necessary initiative for flood control will be taken after a field visit.

