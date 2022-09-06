Home States Odisha

Govt, insurance companies to meet for settling farmers’ crop loss claims

Farmers tilling an agriculture field in Nabarangpur district

Farmers tilling an agriculture field in Nabarangpur district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition demanding early crop loss compensation for farmers, the State government has decided to convene a meeting of insurance companies next week to settle claims.Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has directed his department to expeditiously settle claims of farmers in areas where kharif crops were either completely washed away or the damage is more than 33 per cent.

Sources in the department said settlement of crop loss claims would be possible only after submission of crop experiment reports and verification of the authenticity of claims by insurance companies. Though the Minister has directed to submit the crop loss assessment report with counter signature of district collectors concerned by August 30, several districts are yet to comply with the order.

Swain, who took a review of the crop loss situation and post-flood management a couple of days back, had expressed his displeasure over patchy reports submitted by a few districts. The eye estimation report submitted to the department by some districts was not matching with the actual area affected.

The department has directed all chief district agriculture officers to follow the crop contingency plan for flood and disseminate the same to field functionaries and farmers in Odia language to combat the situation.
The Managing Director of the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) has been asked to supply short duration paddy seeds to farmers by first week of September to cover the loss due to flood.

Similarly, pulses seeds should be supplied well in advance where short duration paddy crops are not possible.The department has been asked to preposition groundnut seeds for pre-rabi by October and for  rabi in November.

The Horticulture Directorate has been asked to supply hybrid vegetable seeds (as per farmer’s demands within October, potato and onion seed in November and hybrid cabbage, cauliflower, tomato, lady finger, radishes and other vegetables within October).

