Iraqi man with rare disease treated at SUMUM

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to medical tourism in the State, a 65-year-old Iraqi national suffering from central skull base osteomyelitis was successfully treated at SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here recently.The family of the Abdul Khaleq Abed Imran Al Kanan, who was diagnosed with the rare and life threatening disease in Iraq, was worried about his treatment which was not available in their country.

As treatment was delayed, Imran developed facial palsy after which Abdul’s son Saafa Abdul Khaleq Abed Al Kanan decided to fly his father to India for treatment which required advanced skull base surgery at a major healthcare centre.

After scanning the facilities available in India, Safaa picked SUM Ultimate Medicare in Bhubaneswar where Imran was admitted.“Few key investigations were quickly planned and an elective combined lateral and anterior skull base surgery conducted in one sitting.

Major issues like pain was relieved following the procedure. Besides, there was also improvement in the facial palsy condition,” said Senior Consultant and Head of Department of ENT and Skull Base Surgery in SUMUM Dr Radhamadhab Sahu.

The patient did not have to cover his eye while sleeping, which was a morale booster for his family, Dr Sahu said. Officials said several patients from Iraq and other countries had been treated in the hospital earlier.

CEO of the hospital Dr Swetapadma Dash said SUMUM will soon unveil a dedicated unit with high-end healthcare facilities to meet the inflow of overseas patients for treatment and boost medical tourism in the region.

“This also aligns with our objective as envisioned by Founder and president of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Prof Manojranjan Nayak,” she said.

