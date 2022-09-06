Home States Odisha

Memorial to honour forest personnel inaugurated

The memorial at Dangamal | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A memorial to honour five forest personnel, who laid down their lives to protect the mangroves and Olive Ridley turtles at Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, was inaugurated at Dangamal on Sunday.

The five personnel are forester Sk Nur Mohammad and forest guards Sheikh Gafil, Dijabar Swain, Madhusudan Behera and Shyamsundar Singh. Mohammad and Gafil were killed by timber mafia on January 2, 1990 at Hukitola island when the duo tried to prevent the clearing of mangrove forest.

Similarly, Swain was killed by the timber mafia in Akasdia forest on April 4, 1996. Singh was murdered by some fishermen in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary and his body dumped in the sea. The forest guard was patrolling the sea to protect Olive Ridley turtles. Behera was killed by a crocodile at Dangamal while he was feeding the reptile.

Divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika JD Pati said, “The five personnel sacrificed their lives to protect the forest and wildlife. We should remember their sacrifice.”

