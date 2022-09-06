Home States Odisha

One electrocuted, three injured during idol immersion

Sources said some youths were taking Lord Ganesh idol in a procession amid DJ music on Sunday night.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 30-year-old man died and three others sustained critical injuries as their DJ set came in contact with live electric wire during Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession at Phuladi village in Dharmasala on Sunday night.

The deceased is Subhankar Ojha of Gopalpur village. Sources said some youths were taking Lord Ganesh idol in a procession amid DJ music on Sunday night. The DJ set-up touched a high voltage electric wire, leaving four of them critically injured.

They were rushed to the Dharmasala community health centre, where Subhankar was declared brought dead by the doctor.

