One more dengue death in Gajapati, toll reaches seven

However, locals have alleged that lack of drain facility and stagnant filthy water at places have turned the area into a mosquito breeding ground.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With one more death, the death toll due to Dengue in Mohana block of Gajapati district  went up to seven even as 50 more are reportedly affected with the disease. Puspa Dora of Kerakhol village, reportedly succumbed to the disease on Saturday night though the health department is yet to confirm it.

Sources said, the disease started in the second week of August and aggravated as stagnant water after rains was not cleared. Initially many of the residents in Mohana town suffered from high fever and body ache but as they continued to remain sick, their blood samples were tested and found dengue positive.

Of the seven deaths, Suresh Nayak, Ranjit Nayak, Pranit Nayak and Kameswari Nayak were from Christian street while Basant Nayak was from Anandapur, Abharani Dutta from High School Chowk, all in Mohana town and the latest casualty Puspa Dora belonged to Kerakhol village.

A team of doctors visited various streets of Mohana town on Sunday and checked the affected persons in each house. The team also collected water samples from all the water sources available in the town to ascertain the reason behind spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Gajapati Collector Lingaraj Panda has directed to open a special dengue ward in the Mohana hospital and asked the health officials to initiate measures on war-footing to check further spread. Health officials have started spraying insecticide in vulnerable places in the town.

However, locals have alleged that lack of drain facility and stagnant filthy water at places have turned the area into a mosquito breeding ground.On the day Gajapati BJD president Pradeep Nayak and other members of the party met the families of the deceased and consoled them. He also had discussions with the health staff and urban body representatives to bring the sanitation system to order.

