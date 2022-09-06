Rourkela-Ranchi NH continues to languish in cold storage

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A National Highway (NH) between Jharkhand capital Ranchi and Rourkela has been a long-standing demand of the local business community. But as the governments of Jharkhand and Odisha have not taken up the matter with the Centre, the demand which is of strategic and economic importance for Steel City, is yet to be considered by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Ministry, in November 2018 had announced construction of NH-320D to set up direct road link between India’s oldest steel city Jameshedpur in Jharkhand and Rourkela. Sources said for Rourkela, Ranchi and Jamshedpur are the nearest cities of economic importance. While Rourkela and Jamshedpur are well-connected by railway and road, for Ranchi only half-a-dozen trains run on a single track from the city.

Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Subrata Patnaik said in 2016 a RCCI delegation had met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to propose construction of an expressway to connect Rourkela with Ranchi via Nuagaon, Bano and Hatia to boost trade, industry and commerce between the two states. “We have been frequently raising the demand and requested the Odisha government to recommend the Centre to take up a survey for the project,” he said.

Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said the shortest route to Ranchi via Nuagaon, Ghatbaza, Saude, Hatinghode, Torpa and Khunti is of 160 km.

The route has single and double lanes. The distance between Rourkela and Ranchi through NH 143 comes to about 240 km.He said if a NH is created, it would benefit the population of several backward districts in Jharkhand and the tribal-dominated district. Ranchi has a fast growing economy with diverse industrial activities and it shares common economic and cultural interests with Sundargarh. Oram said the Odisha and Jharkhand governments should take up the initiative. Till Jharsuguda airport became operational, people from Rourkela used to take flights from Ranchi.

