Home States Odisha

Rourkela-Ranchi NH continues to languish in cold storage

Ranchi has a fast growing economy with diverse industrial activities and it shares common economic and cultural interests with Sundargarh. 

Published: 06th September 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A National Highway (NH) between Jharkhand capital Ranchi and Rourkela has been a long-standing demand of the local business community. But as the governments of Jharkhand and Odisha have not taken up the matter with the Centre, the demand which is of strategic and economic importance for Steel City, is yet to be considered by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Ministry, in November 2018 had announced construction of NH-320D to set up direct road link between India’s oldest steel city Jameshedpur in Jharkhand and Rourkela. Sources said for Rourkela, Ranchi and Jamshedpur are the nearest cities of economic importance. While Rourkela and Jamshedpur are well-connected by railway and road, for Ranchi only half-a-dozen trains run on a single track from the city.

Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Subrata Patnaik said in 2016 a RCCI delegation had met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to propose construction of an expressway to connect Rourkela with Ranchi via Nuagaon, Bano and Hatia to boost trade, industry and commerce between the two states. “We have been frequently raising the demand and requested the Odisha government to recommend the Centre to take up a survey for the project,” he said.  
Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said the shortest route to Ranchi via Nuagaon, Ghatbaza, Saude, Hatinghode, Torpa and Khunti is of  160 km.

The route has single and double lanes. The distance between Rourkela and Ranchi through NH 143 comes to about 240 km.He said if a NH is created, it would benefit the population of several backward districts in Jharkhand and the tribal-dominated district. Ranchi has a fast growing economy with diverse industrial activities and it shares common economic and cultural interests with Sundargarh.  Oram said the Odisha and Jharkhand governments should take up the initiative. Till Jharsuguda airport became operational, people from Rourkela used to take flights from Ranchi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela NHAI Ranchi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp