Royal welcome in store for Naveen by BJD cadre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 50,000 BJD workers will gather in the State capital on Tuesday to give a rousing reception to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who will return from New Delhi after being conferred upon the Capital Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sources said that after reaching Bhubaneswar airport, the Chief Minister will be brought in a rally in a special bus till Biju Patnaik statue near Naveen Nivas. The special bus was used by the Chief Minister during 2019 election campaign.

The vehicle is fitted with a 16-tonne AC unit, hydraulic lift, bed, comfortable sofa, audio-visual set and washroom with modern facilities. Huge cut- outs on celebrations of 25 years of service to State, BJD flags, banners and posters have been put on display across the city.

The Chief Minister will garland the statue of his father former chief Minister Biju Patnaik and address the party leaders and workers from the bus. Tents have been erected at the location for MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders. Party MPs and MLAs had been asked to mobilise workers for the occasion. Senior leaders and defeated MLA candidates had been given responsibility to arrange vehicles and meet other requirements of workers who will brought here for the function.

The show of strength by BJD coinciding with back-to-back visit of senior BJP leaders to the State has fuelled speculation of early polls. It is expected that the Chief Minister may give some hints about it in his speech to the workers. Sources said the meeting with the party MLAs which was deferred due to the Delhi visit is also likely to be reconvened.

Meanwhile, the city police have made adequate security arrangements in view of the huge gathering of BJD workers on the day. Police personnel will be deployed at all important junctions of the city to regulate traffic. Designated parking places have been set up for the people visiting the city from various districts. Buses and private vehicles will be allowed to park in the designated places.

Anticipating huge crowd, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has requested air passengers to reach BPIA three hours prior to their scheduled departures. Singh has asserted that adequate arrangements have been made so that no passenger heading towards the airport, ambulances and other essential services are affected due to the huge gathering. As many as 90 officers and 30 platoons of police force will be deployed to maintain law and order in the city.

