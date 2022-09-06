Home States Odisha

Show cause to two over dance video of Padmashri-awardee Kamala Pujari

Earlier, Hiyal had denied any role in the video and clarified that he was not present during the shoot.

Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A show cause notice has been issued to social worker Mamata Behera and attendant Rajiv Hiyal over the video of Padmashri awardee Kamala Pujari dancing in SCB Medical College and Hospital during her treatment.

The traditional seed preserver of Patraput was admitted to Jeypore DHH on August 22 after she complained of diarrhoea and fever and later  shifted to SCB Medical for better treatment. Later, a video of Mamata and Pujari dancing to the tune of tribal music after her recovery went viral.

Pujari later said she was forced to dance. Basing on her account, Jeypore Sub-Collector Bedbar Pradhan issued a show cause notice to both Mamata and Hiyal.Earlier, Hiyal had denied any role in the video and clarified that he was not present during the shoot.

