Social activist clears arrear LI bills of farmers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when farmers were battling to pay electricity arrears accruing due to non-payment of Lift Irrigation points, a social activist’s generosity came as a big help. The LI points were shut down due to non-payment of electricity bills affecting irrigation in thousands of acres of land in Galadhari panchayat under Nuagaon block.

Sources said, insufficient rains for the last 20 days had made matters worse as around 25,062 hectare land was rendered parched. Majority of the 717 lift irrigation points along the Nuagaon block were lying defunct as the farmers failed to pay the hefty electric bills.

However, social activist and village chief Pravat Kumar Swain, on Monday, came to their rescue and donated Rs 10,000 towards payment of the arrear electric bills. “I convinced my wife Laxmipriya Swain who is also a panchayat samiti member, to contribute her month’s salary for the purpose and she agreed. We paid Rs 10,000 towards clearance of pending bills after which two LI points were made functional on the day,” he said.

Chief district agriculture officer Rajkishore Das agreed that cracks had developed on the farm fields due to scanty rainfall and non-supply of water for irrigation. He also lauded the contribution made by Swain towards helping the poor farmers.

