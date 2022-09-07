BJP president JP Nadda to visit Odisha on Sept 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP JP Nadda will visit the State on September 29. This was informed by State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra here on Tuesday.Nadda is coming on a two-day visit beginning September 29 but details of his itinerary has not been finalised yet, he said. He said the party will organise a training camp for its workers at Puri from September 13 to 15. A decision regarding the camp was finalised at the core committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of party’s Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal. The party has prepared a programme for next three months and the same will be implemented as per the plan. Keeping the 2024 general elections in mind, the party will strengthen all the 37,000 booths across the State, BJP MP from Kalahandi Basanta Patna told reporter after the meeting.