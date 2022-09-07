Home States Odisha

BJP president JP Nadda to visit Odisha on Sept 29

The party has prepared a programme for next three months and the same will be implemented as per the plan.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP JP Nadda will visit the State on September 29. This was informed by State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra here on Tuesday.Nadda is coming on a two-day visit beginning September 29 but details of his itinerary has not been finalised yet, he said.

He said the party will organise a training camp for its workers at Puri from September 13 to 15. A decision regarding the camp was finalised at the core committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of party’s Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal.

The party has prepared a programme for next three months and the same will be implemented as per the plan. Keeping the 2024 general elections in mind, the party will strengthen all the 37,000 booths across the State, BJP MP from Kalahandi Basanta Patna told reporter after the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Odisha BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp