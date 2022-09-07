‘Cheated’ woman protests in front of lover’s house, wants to be his wife

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Seeking acceptance, a 28-year-old woman has been staging dharna in front of her lover’s house at Babrakote within Reamal police limits in Deogarh districtsince Monday. The woman from Naktideul in Sambalpur district claimed that they both had developed physical intimacy and the man promised her of marriage.

She also alleged that the man had taken Rs 2.5 lakh from her. But after the man refused to continue the relation with her, she has been on dharna demanding him to accept her as his wife and allow her into his home. The woman had met the man for the first time in 2012 when he along with his family had come to her house looking for a bride.

Though his family did not go ahead with the proposal, the man stayed in touch and promised to marry her going against his family’s wishes. Eventually, as their relationship developed both got close physically, the man reportedly refused to marry her. With no option, the woman had lodged a case against the man with Naktideul police station, following which he was arrested a few years back.

But after his release on bail, he again continued the relationship and took money from her promising to marry, the woman alleged. With the man again abandoning her, on Monday, the woman reached his village and sat on dharna outside his house.

“I have been sitting in front of his house since Monday. But, he is not at home and his family members have locked the gate from inside. He had promised to marry me several times and I will not leave until he accepts me as his wife.”

Reamal IIC Lalita Pradhan said, earlier, a case was registered in connection with the incident with Naktideul police station. Again on Monday, the lady came with her relatives to Babrakote and has been sitting there. However, the man, who allegedly cheated the woman, has fled. “We have given her adequate protection,” she said.

