CPET results out, admission from Sept 15

While the eligible students can fill up their choices for seats between September 5 and 11, the first round of seat allotment will be done on September 15.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The subject-wise merit list of Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2022) was declared by the Higher Education department on Tuesday.The CPET scores, which can be downloaded from www.pg.samsodisha.gov.in, will be used for PG admission to Plus III colleges and universities in the State.

While the eligible students can fill up their choices for seats between September 5 and 11, the first round of seat allotment will be done on September 15. Students have to report at allotted institutions for first round admission and data updation in the college/university e-space on September 16 and 17.

Updation of slide-up option form online by students who have taken admission in first round of selection will be conducted on September 19. The second round of provisional allotment of seats will be published on September 23.    

