Lokayukta seeks report on Malkangiri hostel mess

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after inmates of an Ashram School in Malkangiri district walked 20 km to meet the district welfare officer to apprise him of irregularities in their hostel, the Odisha Lokayukta on Tuesday summoned government officials in connection with the incident.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report titled ‘Students walk 20 km to complain SC/ST hostel mess’ published in TNIE on September 4, the Lokayukta asked the project administrator of Malkangiri ITDA, district welfare officer and headmaster of Maribeda Ashram School to submit reports within six weeks.

On September 3, 20 boarders of Maribeda Ashram School, run by the ST and SC Development department, had gone to meet the district Collector.As they could not meet the Collector, they went to district welfare officer Krupa Sindhu Behera and lodged a complaint against their teachers for providing sub-standard food.

BHUBANESWAR: Days after inmates of an Ashram School in Malkangiri district walked 20 km to meet the district welfare officer to apprise him of irregularities in their hostel, the Odisha Lokayukta on Tuesday summoned government officials in connection with the incident. Taking suo motu cognisance of a report titled ‘Students walk 20 km to complain SC/ST hostel mess’ published in TNIE on September 4, the Lokayukta asked the project administrator of Malkangiri ITDA, district welfare officer and headmaster of Maribeda Ashram School to submit reports within six weeks. On September 3, 20 boarders of Maribeda Ashram School, run by the ST and SC Development department, had gone to meet the district Collector.As they could not meet the Collector, they went to district welfare officer Krupa Sindhu Behera and lodged a complaint against their teachers for providing sub-standard food.