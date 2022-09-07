Losing lone school to merger, Odisha villagers hire teachers for 24 students

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the primary school in Batimira village in Biridi block ceasing to exist after the State government’s merger policy, the villagers have taken it upon themselves to get the children educated by hiring teachers at their own expense.

The local government primary school was run with 22 students on its rolls till 2020. But the school was closed following the government’s decision to merge educational institutions which did not have adequate enrolment of students. The villagers allege the officials, in their report to the government, had mentioned 18 students enrolled in the school instead of the actual number of 22.

Now, the nearest government school being two-and-a-half km away from the village and the route passing through a PMGSY road and canal, parents are wary of sending their wards to the school. With no other way out, the locals have pooled in money and hired two private teachers to teach the children in the village itself.

President of school management committee Ranjan Pani said the officials manipulated the data due to which the village school was closed. “Parents are reluctant to send their children to a faraway school due to safety concerns,” he said.

Currently, the local school verandah is serving as an open classroom for the children as all its rooms are closed. As many as 24 students study in the make-shift arrangement. Prakash Barik, a student of Class IV said he was enrolled in the school nearby but was bit by a dog enroute. “I was injured and received seven stitches on my body. Now I have stopped going to the school and am studying at the village school,” he said.

Sasmita Pani, whose daughter is enrolled in Class II, said the villagers contribute `200 per month to pay the teachers.Panchayat samiti member Kalapana Pasayat said the officials manipulated the student strength of the village school. “I had sought the intervention of Collector Parul Patwari into the matter but in vain,” she said.

Block education officer, Biridi Sarbeswer Biswal said the village school was merged as per government policy and the block education office has no role to play in it.

