Puri set to host ‘habisyalis’ after gap of two years

PURI: The district administration is all set to host ‘habisyalis’ who will be observing the monthlong ‘kartik brata’ in Puri town after a gap of two years. Every year, the State government provides free services to 2,500-3,000 devotees who observe the month-long ritual.

This year registration for accommodation of the ‘habisyalis’ is scheduled to begin from September 10 and will continue till September 25. A notification in this regard will be issued by the government on September 8.

Devotees interested in availing the benefit can apply through their respective district collectors. However, the registered devotees are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The State government bears all expenses of the ‘habisyalis’ including boarding, transportation from the camp to Sri Jagannath Temple and food, particularly mahaprasad .

The devotees this year will be accommodated in the newly-constructed seven-storey ‘Tulasi Bhawan’ near Narendrakona this year. If required, the Puri railway pilgrim shelter too will be used for the purpose, administration sources informed.

