Steel glass forced into rectum: Man discharged from MKCG

Rout works in a cotton mill at Surat in Gujarat. Last month, some drunk youths had reportedly inserted the steel glass in Rout’s body through his anus at Surat.

Published: 07th September 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A fortnight after doctors removed a steel glass from his intestine through a first-of-its-kind surgery, 45-year-old Krushna Rout of Balipadar village in Ganjam’s Buguda block was discharged from MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Monday.

Rout works in a cotton mill at Surat in Gujarat. Last month, some drunk youths had reportedly inserted the steel glass in Rout’s body through his anus at Surat. On August 19, surgeons of MKCG MCH took out the steel glass from the lower part of Rout’s intestine after a threehour long surgery.

Dr Satyaswarup Patnaik of Surgery department said Rout’s wounds have healed. He was discharged and advised to visit the hospital next Saturday for checkup. Meanwhile, Rout has lodged a complaint with Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GHRC ) through his friends there.

The GHRC has taken cognisance of the matter and started investigation into the incident. In his complaint, Rout alleged that on August 1, he was returning from a public toilet near his rented house in Surat when some drunk youths assaulted him. They then inserted the steel glass through his rectum. Sources said the GHRC will soon direct Berhampur police to submit a detailed report about Rout’s surgery in MKCG MCH.

