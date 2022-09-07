Home States Odisha

Students of Ekalavya school block NH seeking teachers, quality food

Despite the officers showing them the e-mail from the Collector’s office, the irate students did not withdraw the blockade.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Students staging sit-in on NH-49 in Bangiriposi block on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of students of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Shyamsundarpur panchayat of Bangiriposi block in Mayurbhanj district, on Tuesday, squatted on NH-49 protesting lack of adequate teaching staff and quality food at the hostel.

Sources said, the school established five years back, continues to face teacher shortage with many subjects having not a single teacher. Irked, students locked the main entrance of the school. Though the teachers tried to convince them to call off the protest, they did not relent. Rather they walked around 5 km towards Baripada to meet Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and air their grievances.

But before they could meet, the Collector directed PA, ITDA Basanta Sethy, DWO Sunaram Singh, BDO Satyaban Naik and tehsildar Sahebram Baskey to look into the matter. However, the students continued to sit on the NH at Bangiriposi.

Then an e-mail was sent to the officers by the administration which stated that six more teachers would be posted at the school and the food at the hostel will be tasted four days a week. This apart, practical classes will be held at Laxmikanta College, which is located a few metres from the school.

Despite the officers showing them the e-mail from the Collector’s office, the irate students did not withdraw the blockade. Vehicles remained stranded due to the protest since 10 am till the report was filed.
ASI of Bangiriposi police station Ghanashyak Mallick said the students were not convinced despite the district administration’s assurance to fulfil their demands. “They wanted to meet the Collector to express their grievances. A platoon of police force has been deployed on the spot. The district administration has arranged food and water for the students,” he said.

