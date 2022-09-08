Home States Odisha

‘Allotment system’ for EWS houses in Odisha cities

BDA Vice-Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh said the application will be very useful to the beneficiaries as each and every service related to house allotment will be available at their fingertips.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi speaking to media

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday launched an online platform ‘House Allotment System’, which will enable allocation of houses to beneficiaries, through a fair and transparent mechanism right from registration to handing over of houses.

Eligible and intended beneficiaries from the weaker sections of the society will be allotted houses through the professionally managed web-based software solution with an android based mobile application developed by Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM).

Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said the system will be a step towards achieving the vision and goal of providing a roof to people belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) through a transparent and efficient manner.

The housing for all policy envisages that every project developer, be it private or government agency, must reserve at least 10 per cent (pc) of the total built up area of a residential project for construction of houses for the people belonging to EWS.

Accordingly, around 1,500 EWS houses have already been constructed by the developers by the end of 2021-22 fiscal which will be allotted to the eligible beneficiaries through the transparent process.BDA Vice-Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh said the application will be very useful to the beneficiaries as each and every service related to house allotment will be available at their fingertips.

Highlighting the benefits of the system, Town Planning Director Sushanta Kumar Mishra said the key objective of the allotment system is to generate predictability, transparency and ensure social auditing.

